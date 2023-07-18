Abducted Smyrna girl returned to her father after being found in Mexico

A 6-year-old Smyrna girl is back home with her father in Georgia after officials say she was abducted and taken to Mexico.

Andrea McCord, who is the child’s mother but does not have custodial rights, is accused of taking the young girl in April 2021. Authorities say it happened during a supervised visit, with help from her boyfriend, Custodio Guerra. The two fled to Mexico.

U.S. Marshals Service was able to track down the young girl, and the couple in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosi. The city of Rioverde, Mexican law enforcement, arrested McCord and Guerra on July 15.

The young girl was safe.

"The United States Marshals Service takes our mission very seriously. We will never give up our search. When our state and local partners reach out for assistance, we are eager to answer the call. Helping the community and assisting the Smyrna Police is an honor. From the moment we took the case, we knew we would successfully rescue the child and bring the wrongdoers to justice. On July 15th, that day arrived," said U.S. Marshal Thomas Brown. "The U.S. Marshals will never stop. This young victim is now back where she belongs, in the arms of her father. The fugitives are where they belong, behind bars, awaiting their day in court."

"Every now and then, we get to replace the word CAPTURED at the end of an investigation with the word RECOVERED. Both words are hard-earned, but RECOVERED holds a special meaning for all of us. We are pleased and proud that we were able to be a part of the team that made this happen," said U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force Commander Jim Joyner.

The young girl was reunited with her father the next day.

McCord was also extradited back to the United States. She was booked into the Cobb County Jail on July 16 and charged with interference with child custody.