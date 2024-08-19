ABC Sandwich at Doraville coffee shop named best in state by Yelp

A local Doraville coffee shop, Java Saga, has earned the spotlight as the home of Georgia's favorite sandwich, according to customer reviews. Yelp has compiled its 2024 list of the best sandwiches in every state, and Java Saga has taken the top spot for Georgia.

FULL LIST HERE

Despite being known as a coffee shop, customers rave about Java Saga's chicken offerings, particularly recommending the ABC Sandwich. Described as a Taiwanese chicken sandwich with Southern roots, the ABC has won over locals and visitors alike.

In addition to this accolade, Java Saga was also featured on Yelp's 2024 list of the top 25 coffee spots in the United States, further cementing its reputation as a must-visit destination in Doraville.