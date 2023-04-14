Mattie's Call issued for missing 16-year-old Senoia girl

article

Georgia police are searching for a missing 16-year-old Senoia girl and are hoping someone can help make sure that she's safe.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 16-year-old Aaliyah Jones.

Officials say it's been over a day since Jones was last seen after she disappeared shortly before midnight Wednesday from the 600 block of Twelve Oaks Drive.

According to police, Jones has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety and hears voices.

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of around 180 pounds. She has pink and green hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on where Jones could be, call 911 or the Senoia Police Department at 770-254-3911.