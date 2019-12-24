A high-flying Christmas Eve at Adventure Air Sports

Kids across North Georgia are already jumping for joy that it’s Christmas Eve, so why not take them to a place where bouncing off the walls isn’t just tolerated – it’s encouraged!

Kennesaw’s Adventure Air Sports is celebrating Christmas Eve in high-flying style, with jumping hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The indoor trampoline and adventure park is filled with kid-friendly activities sure to get their minds off of opening presents for a few hours, from a zipline high above foam pits to the infamous WipeOut (which you first saw on Good Day Atlanta earlier this year – who could forget that?!).

Brand-new is ValoJump, an interactive trampoline experience that transports jumpers right inside a video game (think Dance Dance Revolution…on a trampoline).

Adventure Air Sports Kennesaw is located at 425 Barrett Parkway NW #3500 in Kennesaw – that’s in Town Center Plaza, behind the Marshalls and TJ Maxx. Regular operating hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The Good Day features team couldn’t let Santa Claus do all the flying this Christmas Eve … so we spent the morning at Adventure Air Sports having a little holiday party. Click the video player to check it out!