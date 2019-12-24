Expand / Collapse search

A high-flying Christmas Eve at Adventure Air Sports

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

KENNESAW, Ga. - Kids across North Georgia are already jumping for joy that it’s Christmas Eve, so why not take them to a place where bouncing off the walls isn’t just tolerated – it’s encouraged!

Christmas Eve at Adventure Air Sports

The indoor trampoline and adventure park is filled with kid-friendly activities sure to get their minds off of opening presents for a few hours.

Kennesaw’s Adventure Air Sports is celebrating Christmas Eve in high-flying style, with jumping hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The indoor trampoline and adventure park is filled with kid-friendly activities sure to get their minds off of opening presents for a few hours, from a zipline high above foam pits to the infamous WipeOut (which you first saw on Good Day Atlanta earlier this year – who could forget that?!).  

Brand-new is ValoJump, an interactive trampoline experience that transports jumpers right inside a video game (think Dance Dance Revolution…on a trampoline).

Adventure Air Sports Kennesaw is located at 425 Barrett Parkway NW #3500 in Kennesaw – that’s in Town Center Plaza, behind the Marshalls and TJ Maxx. Regular operating hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The Good Day features team couldn’t let Santa Claus do all the flying this Christmas Eve … so we spent the morning at Adventure Air Sports having a little holiday party.  Click the video player to check it out!

Flying high at Adventure Air Sports

It's the perfect way to get rid of some of that Christmas Eve energy before the big day.