9th annual Angels of Life Hair and Fashion Show to celebrate the gift of life at Cobb Galleria

It's a night of hair, fashion, and entertainment but more importantly, it is about celebrating the gift of life and those who make it possible through organ donation.

The Angels of Life Hair and Fashion Show is this Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Cobb Galleria. Three transplant recipients stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the event that will benefit the Georgia Transplant Foundation. They shared their personal stories with Joanne Feldman.

Lester Crowell from Three13 Salon and Spa in Marietta puts on the event every year and his entire staff participates. This event is near and dear to his heart, literally, because he is a two-time heart transplant recipient.

Radio personality/author, Melissa Carter, who will be emceeing the event, is also deeply connected because she is a kidney recipient.

Jabari Blakemore is only 19 years old and just four months ago got a heart transplant. He will be honored at the Angels of Life Hair and Fashion Show this weekend.