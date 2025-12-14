911 calls reveal moments after police say homeowner shot 2 porch pirates

article

The Brief 911 callers reported hearing a teen screaming for help and found him bleeding from a gunshot wound. Callers said the teen claimed he and his brother were both shot while running from the scene. Police say homeowner Rakim Bradford shot the teens over an allegedly stolen package. Both victims are expected to survive.



Newly released 911 calls are shedding light on the moments immediately after a DeKalb County homeowner allegedly shot two teens accused of stealing a package from his porch.

What we know:

According to police, two separate 911 callers reported hearing a teenager outside screaming for help. When they went outside, they found a teen who had been shot in the arm and was bleeding.

What they're saying:

One caller told the operator he gave the teen a shirt to help stop the bleeding.

"So when the other boy said it was his arm, I told him to take his shirt to go wrap around his arm, you know, to put pressure on him till y’all get here. That’s why I called. I don’t really know what went on."

He said after taking the shirt, the teen ran off.

Another caller said the injured teen told him his brother had also been shot.

"He said he got shot… he was saying him and his brother got shot."

That same caller then found both victims and can be heard giving them instructions:

"Press it down on the wound firmly and wait for help to arrive."

Police say the teens are expected to survive.

The backstory:

Investigators say the shooter, Rakim Bradford, 34, opened fire after the teens allegedly stole a package from his porch on Celeste Lane Thursday evening.

Rakim Bradford (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Bradford is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.