85-year-old man shot, killed by Union County deputies on Sunday, GBI says

An 85-year-old man is dead after he allegedly fired his gun at Union County deputies on Feb. 18, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies with Union County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute with a gun call at a home on Wesley Mountain Road at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 18.

Upon arrival, they encountered 85-year-old Wendall Cross of Blairsville.

Cross reportedly fired his gun at deputies while they were giving him commands to put the gun down.

Deputies returned fire and shot Cross.

He was taken to a local hospital by Union County EMS where he died as a result of his injuries.

No deputies were injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the file will be given to the Union County District Attorney’s Office for review.