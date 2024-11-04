83-year-old woman injured in stabbing; person of interest detained

Police are investigating the stabbing of an 83-year-old woman in northwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Magna Carta Drive NW. Upon arrival, officers located an 83-year-old woman with apparent stab wounds to her head and hand. The woman was reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing at the scene before being transported to a hospital for treatment.

A person of interest was detained on-site, although further details about the incident or potential suspect have not been released.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.