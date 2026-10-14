Another arrest made in Macon park mass shooting, deputies say

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The Brief Aramis Tucker, 19, was arrested Wednesday as the seventh suspect charged in the Carolyn Crayton Park mass shooting. Bibb County deputies and U.S. Marshals took Tucker into custody on aggravated assault and weapon charges. The Sept. 27 shootout near the park's skatepark left 12 teenagers and young adults injured.



A 19-year-old man has been arrested as the seventh suspect charged in connection with a September mass shooting at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon that injured 12 people, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced.

What we know:

Authorities identified 19-year-old Aramis Tucker as a suspect in the gunfire that erupted around 12:06 a.m. on Sept. 27 inside Carolyn Crayton Park.

On Wednesday, sheriff's investigators and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant and took Tucker into custody. Authorities interviewed Tucker before booking him into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. He is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Tucker is the seventh suspect arrested in the case. Deputies previously arrested 18-year-old Jaylen Williams, 24-year-old David Pitts, 20-year-old Jaquez Bailey, 17-year-old Lantonio Hill, 19-year-old Justin Green, and 15-year-old Ahmad Lundy, who all face multiple felony aggravated assault charges.

The shooting broke out after a fight between two groups escalated into gunfire near the park's skatepark area. Twelve victims between the ages of 17 and 19 were injured, with two victims initially hospitalized in critical condition.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what specific dispute triggered the confrontation between the groups.

Officials have also not disclosed whether investigators are actively seeking additional suspects.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or 478-310-5112, or submit an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.