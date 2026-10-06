6th person charged in Macon park mass shooting, deputies say

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The Brief Investigators arrested a sixth suspect following an exchange of gunfire at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon that left 12 people injured last week. Bibb County deputies charged 18-year-old Jaylen Williams on Tuesday with 11 counts of aggravated assault. All six suspects face multiple felony assault charges and are being held without bond.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office charged a sixth suspect after a shooting at Carolyn Crayton Park left 12 people injured last week.

What we know:

Authorities said Jaylen Williams, 18, was interviewed on Tuesday and charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault party to a crime. He is being held without bond.

The shooting happened on Sept. 27 around 12:06 a.m. after a fight between two groups escalated into a shootout near the skatepark area that left 12 people injured, according to deputies. Authorities said the victims include four 18-year-old males, five 17-year-old males, two 18-year-old females, and a 19-year-old male who arrived at the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Medical staff reported that one 18-year-old male and one 17-year-old male were in critical but stable condition, while the other 10 victims are in stable condition.

Williams' arrest comes after the sheriff's office announced the arrests of 24-year-old David Pitts, 20-year-old Jaquez Bailey, 17-year-old Lantonio Hill, 19-year-old Justin Green and 15-year-old Ahmad Lundy.

Lundy, Bailey, Hill, and Green face 12 counts of aggravated assault each, with Green facing an additional probation violation. Lundy faces 12 adult counts of aggravated assault. Pitts faces 12 counts of aggravated assault party to a crime.

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What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified what specific argument started the confrontation between the two groups at the park.

Law enforcement agencies have not released the names of the 12 victims who required medical care.

It's unclear if officers are looking for additional suspects in this case at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the park shooting is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or 478-310-5112. Tipsters can also contact Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.