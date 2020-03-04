$7K reward offered in Oconee County teen's disappearance

A reward is being offered in the disappearance of an Oconee County teenager.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on February 20, Julia Mann, 17, disappeared from her home. Investigators said she likely left on her own accord, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

Missing 17-year-old Julia Mann

Mann is described as a white female with brown eyes and sandy blonde hair. She's 5'3" and weighs 100 pounds.

A $7,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to Mann's whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 706-769-3945.