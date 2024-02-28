77-year-old man shot by known person in Peachtree Hills neighborhood, police say

A 77-year-old man was shot by someone he knew in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Atlanta police.

Zone 2 officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to the 100 block of Roanoke Avenue NE near Peachtree Hills Avenue at around 7:51 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was alert and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates he was shot by someone he knows.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit took over the investigation.

No other information was provided.