Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

77-year-old man shot by known person in Peachtree Hills neighborhood, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 77-year-old man was shot by someone he knew in the Peachtree Hills neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Atlanta police.

Zone 2 officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to the 100 block of Roanoke Avenue NE near Peachtree Hills Avenue at around 7:51 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was alert and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates he was shot by someone he knows.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit took over the investigation.

No other information was provided. 