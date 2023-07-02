75-year-old man with dementia missing in East Point

article

A 75-year-old man with multiple health issues is missing in East Point.

The East Point Police Department is trying to locate Ronald Lee Smith. He was last seen at about 8:30 a..m. July 1 at an apartment in the 4000 block of Washington Road.

Smith is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 196 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. He walks with a cane.

Smith has been diagnosed with dementia and has seizures. He is also in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

If you have seen him, please contact the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177 or call 911.