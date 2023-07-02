Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

75-year-old man with dementia missing in East Point

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

EAST POINT, Ga. - A 75-year-old man with multiple health issues is missing in East Point.

The East Point Police Department is trying to locate Ronald Lee Smith. He was last seen at about 8:30 a..m. July 1 at an apartment in the 4000 block of Washington Road.

Smith is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 196 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. He walks with a cane.

Smith has been diagnosed with dementia and has seizures. He is also in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

If you have seen him, please contact the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177 or call 911. 