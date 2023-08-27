72-year-old man shot to death in Clarke County Saturday

A 72-year-old man is dead after being shot on Aug. 26, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

ACCPD says they discovered the victim shortly after 8 a.m.

ACCPD is asking that anyone who may information related to his incident to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361, or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com.



Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in this incident. Anonymous tips can be made by

calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.