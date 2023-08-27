Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

72-year-old man shot to death in Clarke County Saturday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CLARKE COUNTY - A 72-year-old man is dead after being shot on Aug. 26, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

ACCPD says they discovered the victim shortly after 8 a.m.

ACCPD is asking that anyone who may information related to his incident to contact Detective  Harrison at 762-400-7361, or via email at david.harrison@accgov.com. 

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification  and arrest of the person or persons involved in this incident. Anonymous tips can be made by 
calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.  