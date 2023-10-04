70-year-old man killed in Forsyth County by hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run driver is wanted in Forsyth County after a 70-year-old man was killed while crossing a road on Oct. 3.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Joaquin Vega of Alpharetta was walking across the road near Atlanta Highway and Tidwell Road when he was struck.

Mr. Vega's nephew was across the street at the time of the incident. He says that his uncle was struck by a small 4-door car or SUV.

Vega was found in the middle of the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking if anyone has any information on this crash to please call our non-emergency number 770-781-3087. This crash remains under investigation.