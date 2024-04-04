7-year-old missing since Friday from Toombs County, may be with mother

article

A 7-year-old girl has been missing since Friday, March 29, from Lyons in Toombs County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

GSP believes the girl, Stella Salter, may be with her mother, 46-year-old Wendy Salter. Her mother may be driving a 2007 gold Volvo C70 with Georgia tag GEE777.

Stella is 4-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Wendy is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have seen them or know where they might be, you are asked to call 911 or the Lyons Police Department at 912-526-3638.