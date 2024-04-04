Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

7-year-old missing since Friday from Toombs County, may be with mother

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 4, 2024 8:09am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Stella and Wendy Salter

TOOMBS COUNTY - A 7-year-old girl has been missing since Friday, March 29, from Lyons in Toombs County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

GSP believes the girl, Stella Salter, may be with her mother, 46-year-old Wendy Salter. Her mother may be driving a 2007 gold Volvo C70 with Georgia tag GEE777.

Stella is 4-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Wendy is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have seen them or know where they might be, you are asked to call 911 or the Lyons Police Department at 912-526-3638.