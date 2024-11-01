7-year-old may have been kidnapped by father's ex, police say

article

A 7-year-old DeKalb County boy may have been kidnapped by his father’s ex-girlfriend, launching a search.

Miguel Coggins Jr. was last seen on Oct. 25 along Cherokee Valley Drive in Lithonia, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Authorities believe that Miguel was taken by 25-year-old Diamond Dupree, the former girlfriend of Miguel’s father.

Miguel is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 52 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Dupree stands about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 117 pounds. Police have noted that while she may be recognized from a photo showing her with blonde hair, she no longer has blonde hair and now has black or brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miguel Coggins Jr. or Diamond Dupree is urged to contact DeKalb County Police immediately.

