7 arrested in meth trafficking, heroin, cocaine investigation

A narcotics investigation lasting several months and involving local, state and federal authorities has resulted in several arrests and confiscation of drugs worth more than $1.8 million, money, and weapons, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad along with the Department of Homeland Security, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, ARDEO, Georgia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, FBI, U.S. Marshals, GBI, and the Gainesville Police Department, served five search warrants on Friday, September 27.

Arrested in the operation were Armando Duarte-Herrera, 28, Jose Manuel Duarte-Duarte, 24, Roberto Henriquez-Hernandez, 58, Cruz Mauricio Guzman, 36, Jose Luis Pacheco-Rojas, 42, Byron Manolo Ramirez-Ramirez, 26, and Everardo Santiago-Moran, 42.

According to a news release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found the suspects with more than 15 ½ kilograms of methamphetamine, ½ kilogram of black tar heroin, more than 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 2 pounds of marijuana, 200 sildenafil pills, 14 handguns, 5 rifles, 1 shotgun, and $21,500 in cash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

The search warrant and arrest locations included residences in the 3000 block of Gaines Mill Road, 200 block of Cronic Drive, 2000 block of Dixie Drive, 3000 block of Wallace Road, and the 3000 block of Coker Road, all in Gainesville.

Investigators believe these suspects and locations are all part of the same criminal organization involved in the distribution of illegal narcotics and weapons in Hall County and surrounding areas.

They estimate the approximate street value of the seized narcotics at $1,837,000.

Advertisement

Authorities booked the seven suspects into the Hall County Jail on charges including; Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Use of a Communication Device in Committing or Facilitating a Drug Transaction, ETAL.

Investigators do not anticipate marking any more arrests.

“Friday’s operation resulted in arrests and seizures that will make news, but it’s the weeks of tedious and difficult investigation that made those possible,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “While we spotlight this significant case, the MANS Task Force and other law enforcement partners are always on the mission to make our community safer, and I thank them for their ongoing service.”

“This operation not only improves the safety of the community, but it also showcases the successes that are possible when law enforcement works together at all levels,” said HSI Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer. “The large amount of narcotics and weapons seized highlights the danger this transnational organization posed to the region.”