7 arrested in Atlanta narcotics bust

The Atlanta Police Department announced a string of arrests in relation to a drug bust that netted a "large amount" of narcotics, 7 firearms and more than $12,000 in cash.

Police arrested seven suspects ranging from ages 23 to 65 years old. They face various drug trafficking charges.

Atlanta police launched the investigation in September after receiving multiple tips through Crime Stoppers about illegal activity on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Investigators said people were selling narcotics from an apartment at that address, and narcotics investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the apartment.

Police arrested suspects on Nov. 3. and police found the following narcotics:

174 grams of cocaine

217 MDMA pills

348 Xanax pills

345 grams of marijuana

90 oxycodone pills

243 amphetamine pills

20 hydrocodone pills

Suspects arrested included known gang members and one man, 65-year-old Alvester Bass, with 33 previous arrest cycles. Other suspects included 26-year-old Marquez Anderson, 30-year-old Deon Davis, 23-year-old Harold Ware, 38-year-old Angela Laney, 30-year-old Ashley Jews and 31-year-old Lakeisha Westbrooks.

"We are extremely proud of the meticulous work our investigators put into this case and we are hopeful their work will help improve the quality of life for those living in this community," a statement from APD said. "The anonymous Crime Stoppers tips helped investigators get these convicted felons, stolen guns, and drugs off the streets and out of this neighborhood. This is an example of how teamwork between the community and the police can have monumental results. If you see something, say something."

