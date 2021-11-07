Police arrest man accused of burglarizing at least 12 Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said an investigation led to the arrest of a serial burglar, who is accused of breaking into at least a dozen Atlanta businesses.
Police said Michael Goldberg is responsible for several Atlanta commercial burglaries that showed some of the same characteristics. He was arrested on Wednesday without incident.
The Atlanta Police Department said his arrested possibly prevented future burglaries.
"The Atlanta Police Department is extremely proud of Investigator Bahry, Investigator Taylor and Officer Severance for putting the pieces of this puzzle together and quickly identifying a suspect," a statement from the department said, in part. "The Department would also like to recognize Zone 3 Officer Bush for locating and apprehending the suspect with the assistance of the Zone 3 Crime Suppression Unit and the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit, just hours after receiving notification of the warrants."
Atlanta serial burglary locations
Goldberg is accused of breaking into several restaurants, spas, salons and at least one auto care store:
- Poke City, 2221 Peachtree Rd
- European Wax, 3872 Roswell Rd
- Board Room Salon, 3872 Roswell Rd
- Sahara Cafe, 4285 Roswell Rd
- AAA Car Care, 4410 Roswell Rd
- Cafe at Pharr, 3145 Peachtree Rd
- Willy's Mexican Grill, 2280 Peachtree Rd
- Toast On Lenox, 2770 Lenox Rd
- Willy's Mexican Grill, 4377 Roswell Rd
- On the Border, 3334 Peachtree Rd
- Organic Coffee & Bakery, 2770 Lenox Rd
- Buckhead Nail Salon, 3210 Roswell Rd
- Amazing Lash Studio, 4365 Roswell Rd
- Nail Fashion, 2020 Howell Mill Rd
- Kale Me Krazy, 1401 N. Highland
- Metro Fresh, 931 Monroe Dr
- Casseroles To Go, 1393 N. Highland
While interviewing Goldberg, investigators learned that he was responsible for several other crimes in Atlanta and obtained additional warrants.
