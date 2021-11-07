Police arrest man accused of burglarizing at least 12 Atlanta businesses

article

Atlanta police said an investigation led to the arrest of a serial burglar, who is accused of breaking into at least a dozen Atlanta businesses.

Police said Michael Goldberg is responsible for several Atlanta commercial burglaries that showed some of the same characteristics. He was arrested on Wednesday without incident.

The Atlanta Police Department said his arrested possibly prevented future burglaries.

"The Atlanta Police Department is extremely proud of Investigator Bahry, Investigator Taylor and Officer Severance for putting the pieces of this puzzle together and quickly identifying a suspect," a statement from the department said, in part. "The Department would also like to recognize Zone 3 Officer Bush for locating and apprehending the suspect with the assistance of the Zone 3 Crime Suppression Unit and the Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit, just hours after receiving notification of the warrants."

Atlanta serial burglary locations

Goldberg is accused of breaking into several restaurants, spas, salons and at least one auto care store:

Poke City, 2221 Peachtree Rd

European Wax, 3872 Roswell Rd

Board Room Salon, 3872 Roswell Rd

Sahara Cafe, 4285 Roswell Rd

AAA Car Care, 4410 Roswell Rd

Cafe at Pharr, 3145 Peachtree Rd

Willy's Mexican Grill, 2280 Peachtree Rd

Toast On Lenox, 2770 Lenox Rd

Willy's Mexican Grill, 4377 Roswell Rd

On the Border, 3334 Peachtree Rd

Organic Coffee & Bakery, 2770 Lenox Rd

Buckhead Nail Salon, 3210 Roswell Rd

Amazing Lash Studio, 4365 Roswell Rd

Nail Fashion, 2020 Howell Mill Rd

Kale Me Krazy, 1401 N. Highland

Metro Fresh, 931 Monroe Dr

Casseroles To Go, 1393 N. Highland

While interviewing Goldberg, investigators learned that he was responsible for several other crimes in Atlanta and obtained additional warrants.

_____

