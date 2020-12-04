7 arrested after authorities find drugs, guns and explosive devices in Cherokee County home

Seven people were arrested after authorities found drugs, guns, and homemade explosive devices inside of a home in Cherokee County.

According to Captain Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, this was the result of a two-month-long investigation by the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.

"Once inside the residence. They were able to locate about 100 grams of methamphetamine, enough for a trafficking charge, they found eight firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun," Baker said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

One of the K-9s discovered the three explosive devices, according to Baker. The Cobb County Bomb Squad was called in to dispose of the devices.

Advertisement

According to Baker, it's not common to come across explosive devices during a drug bust.

“It’s dangerous. It shouldn’t be in any residential area," said CJ Wright, a resident of the neighborhood.

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

The home is in a neighborhood with many homes close by.

“Certainly we’re happy for the people that live in that neighborhood. They probably had no idea what was going on and what was happening right next door to them," Baker said.

(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Seven people living in the home were arrested. They were booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center and were being held without bond as of Friday evening. They are:

Raymond Joseph Nicholson (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Deuard Nicholson, 60, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of destructive devices, and giving false information to an officer.

Brian Alan Collins (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Brian Collins, 60, charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Selean Shuey (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Selean Shuey, 53, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of destructive devices.

Vance Duane Allen (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Vance Allen, 63, charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Anastasia Petix (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Anastasia Petix, 25, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 narcotic, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Brandi Michelle Stroud (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Brandi Stroud, 36, charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mark McDonald (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Mark McDonald, 54, charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

According to Baker, this investigation started off with a phone tip.

He urges anyone who sees or hearing anything suspicious to call authorities.

Citizens may call in tips anonymously to 770-345-7920 or may speak to an agent by calling 678-493-7625.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.