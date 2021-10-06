Expand / Collapse search
69-year-old with dementia goes missing at Lake City Kroger, spotted later in Rex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
LAKE CITY MATTIES CALL article

Police said 69-year-old Carolyn Brown was last seen at a gas station in Rex.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a 69-year-old woman who wandered away from her home at Kroger in Lake City on Tuesday. 

Police said Carolyn Brown is diagnosed with dementia and left the store at 5664 Jonesboro Road. 

Police said a search for several hours rendered no results, but officers later learned Brown was spotted at around 3:10 p.m. at a Chevron at 2684 Rex Road in Rex, about 2.5 miles from the Kroger where she first went missing. Police said the tip came about 30 minutes after she was spotted there. When officers arrived to investigate, she was no longer there. 

The gas station is her last known location. 

"That is a distance of about 2 ½ miles from the Kroger and she traveled that distance in about 45 minutes, so she was walking with a purpose," Lake City Police Chief Tony Whitmire said.  

The Lake City Police Department notified surrounding agencies to be on the lookout. Police say she is about 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with red or burgundy hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, an orange turtleneck pullover and a purple hoodie (pictured below).

LAKE CITY MATTIES CALL 2

Police said 69-year-old Carolyn Brown was last seen wearing the same purple hoodie she's wearing in this picture. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Anyone with information please contact the Lake City Police Department at 404-366-8035.

