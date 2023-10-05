67-year-old Douglas County man missing since Tuesday

article

A 67-year-old man is missing in Douglas County and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find him.

Robert Meherg was last seen by nephew at his home on Oct. 3. His family has not heard from him since.

He is known to drive a 2014 Blue Ford F150 with GA tag CJQ4028.

Meherg is 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

If you have seen him, call Investigator Kurt Stauffer at 678-486-1247 or send an email to kstauffer@sheriff.douglas.ga.usz.