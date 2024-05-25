61-year-old woman arrested for stabbing 63-year-old woman in Atlanta

At around 8:45 p.m. May 24, Atlanta police responded to a report of a stabbing at 1634 Hollywood Road NW.

Upon arrival, officers found a 63-year-old woman with a stab wound to her left arm. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At the scene, officers detained a 61-year-old woman who was identified as the suspect in the stabbing. Investigators from the Aggravated Assault Unit arrived shortly after to conduct a thorough investigation. Following their inquiry, the suspect was taken into custody and charged for her alleged involvement in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No identifying information has been released about the two women.