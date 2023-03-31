61-year-old man arrested for two armed bank robberies in Stockbridge

article

The Stockbridge Police Department has announced the arrest of 61-year-old Garry Macdonald in connection with two armed robberies that occurred on March 30.

According to the police, Macdonald is accused of robbing the Georgia Credit Union located at 430 Country Club Drive and the Truist Bank located at 991 Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge. In both incidents, Macdonald produced a note demanding cash.

Officers apprehended Macdonald shortly after he left the Truist Bank location with thousands of dollars in currency and the note used in the robberies. He now faces two counts of armed robbery and obstruction charges.

Photo of note used in Stockbridge bank robberies.

Major Ron Momon of the Stockbridge Police Department has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The department can be reached at 470-651-6060 or via email at rmomon@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov for media inquiries.