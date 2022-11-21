60-year-old man shot in leg in Downtown Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at Downtown Atlanta pharmacy Sunday night.

Officials say on Sunday at around 7:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Walgreens Pharmacy at 25 Peachtree Street.

At the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man who had been shot in his right thigh.

Medics transported the victim, who was alert and breathing, to the hospital for further treatment.

Investigators have not released information about what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.