6-year-old hit while riding bicycle, police say

Officials said a child was injured by a car on Sunday afternoon while riding a bike in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said medical personnel at Navicent Health treated a child for minor injuries.

Police said the collision between the child and a car occurred off Highway 41 at Bunn Road and Carter Way.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver was blinded by sunlight and did not see the child. Police said speed is not a factor in the accident.

Police have not filed charges against the driver.

