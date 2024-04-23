Metro Atlanta students receive $40K Amazon scholarships, internships

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fanta Ndiaye, Logan Gregory, Nathan Thwaites

Six high school seniors in metro Atlanta recently learned they have been awarded the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship, a $40,000 scholarship to pursue studies in computer science, engineering, or related fields at the college or university of their choice. Additionally, they will receive a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year of college.

The scholarship offers eligible scholars practical work experience with mentorship from Amazon leaders. They will also benefit from skills development and mental health resources, access to an emergency grant fund for unexpected financial obligations, and networking opportunities with peers and Amazon employees.

The recipients from Georgia include Fanta Ndiaye, Logan Gregory, and Nathan Thwaites from Arabia Mountain High School; Noah Buchanan and Trinity James from Rockdale County High School; and Autumn Knox from Hapeville Charter Career Academy. They are among 21 high school seniors in Georgia and 400 nationwide from underserved communities who will receive this scholarship.

Recipients were chosen based on various criteria, including academic achievement, leadership, community involvement, work experience, future goals, and financial need.

Victor Reinoso, global director of education philanthropy at Amazon, expressed admiration for the recipients' dedication to academic excellence and their commitment to leveraging technology to benefit communities. He highlighted the importance of investing in computer science education for students from historically underrepresented and underserved communities.

The Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship program, launched in 2019, has committed $54 million in scholarships to 1,350 students across the U.S. More information about the scholarship and the 2024 scholarship cohort can be found at amazonfutureengineer.com/scholarships.