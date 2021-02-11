2 boys, 2 adults injured in shootout at Atlanta apartments

Two 6 and 15-year-old boys are among four victims caught in the crossfire of a late-night shootout in northwest Atlanta.

Police say around 11:30 Wednesday night two groups of men started firing at each other from their vehicles at an apartment complex on Harwell Road. The innocent victims were all standing outside and got hit by the flying bullets.

The 6-year-old's mother was also injured as was a 30-year-old man. Investigators at the scene didn't know the relation between the adults or if the 15-year-old was also the woman's child.

All of the victims were rushed to the hospital. The 6-year-old went to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston. At last check he was in surgery, listed in stable condition. The 15-year-old was taken to Scottish Rite. The two adults ended up at Grady. All of them are expected to survive.

Police say lots of shots were fired and that they found shell casings from at least two different kinds of weapons. Detectives aren't sure what triggered the beef between the groups, nor do they know how many shooters were firing.

Witness did tell police the gunmen might be in an orange pickup and dark-color SUV.

Police block off road as they work the crime scene

Investigators hope apartment complex surveillance video will help identify the shooters.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

