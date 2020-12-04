56 million vehicles on the road with open recall notices

A recent study shows that his holiday season families still plan to travel. Whether you’re going eight hours away or two, this is a good time to look under the hood.

According to CARMAX, the number of open safety automobile recalls is going up, not down. Right now there are more than 16 million vehicles on the road with recalled airbags.

Takata airbags were part of the largest recall in US history, and 11 million of those are still on the roads. According to the National Highwawy Transportation Safety Administration, Takata’s faulty airbags have killed 18 people and injured 250.

These airbags can explode when deployed.

Again, according to CARMAX, there are nearly 56 million recalled vehicles on the road now - vehicles that haven’t been repaired.

The solution is easy. Go to the NHTSA website and put in your 17-digit VIN. Your vehicle identification number. You can find it in the drivers side windshield, on your registration card and sometimes your insurance card.

NHTSA RECALL LOOK-UP TOOL: Check out your VIN

