$56M awarded to family of UGA student killed in wrong-way crash

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The Brief A judge awarded $56.5 million to the family of Beth Buchanan, a UGA doctoral student killed by a wrong-way driver. The suspected driver, Cesar Raudales Macias, remains a fugitive and has eluded law enforcement since the February 2023 crash. U.S. Marshals are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Macias.



The family of a University of Georgia doctoral student killed in a wrong-way DUI crash was awarded tens of millions in damages as the suspected driver, accused of causing the crash, remains a fugitive.

What we know:

A judge awarded the family of Beth Buchanan $56.5 million in a wrongful death case following the February 2023 crash, according to the family's attorney, Robert Synder.

Synder said the hearing at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse determined the damages for the "full value" of Buchanan’s life.

The award comes after a prior entry of default against the defendant, Cesar Raudales Macias, who has eluded law enforcement since the tragic head-on collision.

What we don't know:

While a civil judgment has been determined, Macias whereabouts remain a mystery to investigators.

Law enforcement has not released any recent sightings of the suspect since he eluded capture years ago.

Cesar Raudales Macias (Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Buchanan was just 23 years old and pursuing her doctorate in psychology when the fatal crash occurred.

She was driving her mother to the airport on University Parkway near Patrick Mill Road SW at the time of the impact.

Authorities suspect Macias was under the influence and caused the head-on collision.

What they're saying:

Beth’s parents, Tim Buchanan and Julie Olson-Buchanan, said they remain devastated and that the award is "largely symbolic."

"No amount of money could ever account for the loss of our daughter or fill the void she left behind," the Buchanans said in a statement. "For us, this judgment is about a formal, legal acknowledgment of the beautiful life that was stolen from her and all those who loved her."

The family added they hope the renewed attention will help bring Macias to justice. "We continue to ask anyone who may have information, no matter how small it may seem, to please come forward."

What's next:

U.S. Marshals continue to search for Macias, who fled after the incident.

A $15,000 reward is available for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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