$55 million in child care funding available to licensed providers

Today is an important deadline for child care providers who still need extra federal funding to keep the doors open.

Most people in our viewing audience aren’t childcare providers, but many of you use child care. And you need your place to stay open, so make sure your people know about this.

The CARES Act has made available a second round of funding through a program called “Short Term Assistance Benefit for Licensed Entities."

The STABLE program opened up for this funding injection Nov. 16 and Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. is the deadline to apply.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning administers these funds. The program gave away in the first round $38.8 million to support more than 3,700 licensed child care providers.

Here are the rules of engagement. According to the federal program's website, you had to have been open and serving Oct. 2020. Providers can receive $240 for each child who attended in person at least one day that month. The application process will be fast, we are told, so they will “expedite these payments.”

Advertisement

There’s a lot of money at stake in this second round of STABLE payments through the CARES Act - $55 million. So don’t miss out.

Here's your link to get started: CHILD CARD FUNDING APPLICATION.