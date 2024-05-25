52-year-old man shot Friday evening on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NE

At approximately 7:13 p.m. May 24, Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2650 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies, who were also at the scene, assisted the responding officers in detaining a possible suspect in the vicinity. Investigators from the Aggravated Assault Unit arrived shortly after to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is currently ongoing.