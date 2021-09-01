50-year-old driver killed in Athens car wreck

Police said a 50-year-old driver is dead and another was hospitalized on Wednesday morning after a fatal car accident in Athens.

Police said Dianna Brown died when her Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a Ford Taurus at approximately 7:19 a.m. on Milledge Avenue.

The two-vehicle crash was on the Milledge Avenue overpass of GA Outer Loop 10, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the Tahoe and a Taurus collided while traveling in the same direction on the GA 10 Loop. The Tahoe subsequently overturned and came to a rest on its roof.

The driver of the Taurus was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. That driver was not identified.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Officer First Class Dustin Tilley at 762-400-7355 or by email at dustin.tilley@accgov.com.

