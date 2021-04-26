5-year-old Thomaston girl injured in dog attack, police say

A west-central Georgia 5-year-old is recovering after being attacked by a dog. Thomaston police said that dog was shot by a resident.

It happened Monday morning at a home along R Street in Thomaston. Police said officers were responding to the dog bite call and heard multiple gunshots coming from within the home.

Once inside, police said the officers found a small child suffering from bite wounds and the dog dead, having suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, a 5-year-old girl, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition for treatment.

It was not immediately clear if the dog belonged to the resident.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

