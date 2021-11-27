5-year-old shot and killed by 3-year-old with unsecured gun, police say

Police in South Fulton said a 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving after a three-year-old boy shot and killed her inside an apartment.

Police said the three-year-old got their hands on an unsecured gun.

Officers went to 4555 Washington Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Police found the 5-year-old victim with one gunshot wound to the chest. The child was rushed to the hospital and did not survive.

Police said there was an adult in the residence at the time. Police have not said if anyone is charged in the shooting.

