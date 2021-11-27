Expand / Collapse search

5-year-old shot and killed by 3-year-old with unsecured gun, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated November 28, 2021 8:04AM
South Fulton
Vigil for 5-year-old girl shot on Thanksgiving

A community is remembering a 5-year-old shot and killed on Thanksgiving night. Neighbors gathered on Saturday night.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton said a 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving after a three-year-old boy shot and killed her inside an apartment. 

Police said the three-year-old got their hands on an unsecured gun. 

Officers went to 4555 Washington Road at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Police found the 5-year-old victim with one gunshot wound to the chest. The child was rushed to the hospital and did not survive. 

Police in South Fulton said a 5-year-old died on Thanksgiving after a three-year-old boy shot and killed them inside an apartment. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said there was an adult in the residence at the time. Police have not said if anyone is charged in the shooting. 

