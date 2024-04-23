5-year-old hit, injured by car in DeKalb County

A 5-year-old was injured after being hit by a car in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded at around 8:37 p.m. to the Highlands at East Atlanta, located in the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers found the young child with life-threatening injuries.

Medics rushed the child to an area hospital with serious head trauma.

DeKalb County police investigate a 5-year-old hit by the car at an apartment complex off Flat Shoals Road on April 23, 2024. (FOX 5) Expand

The driver involved remained at the scene and was cooperating with officers.

The Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating the incident.