5 suspects arrested by Gwinnett gang task force

article

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said its Gang Task Unit arrested five suspects related to drug trafficking.

Police said Luis Alfonso Ramirez, Maverick Jassir Alegria, Xavier Jose Valente, Anthony Fred Croy and Mara Wilson were arrested on various drug-related charges.

Officials said an investigation led to apprehending the suspects at a residence on 6043 Rolling Way in Norcross.

RELATED: Georgia father shot during semi-pro football game

Authorities seized multiple handguns, cars, cash and various drugs.

Officials said investigators obtained a total of 15 felony warrants and misdemeanor warrants.

Advertisement

This is the first arrest conducted by the new Gang Unit that was also started by Sheriff Taylor when he took office on Jan.1. This is one of his new initiatives along with Trafficking and Child Exploitation (TRACE), Gang Unit, and Mental Health Task Force. We appreciate all investigators involved in this arrest.

Authorities said they are all being held at Gwinnett County Detention Center. Luis Alfonso Ramirez is currently held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without a bond. Maverick Jassir Alegria is also currently held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center. Xavier Jose Valente is also currently held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without a bond.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.