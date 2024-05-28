5 people arrested after Acworth man shot, stabbed and beaten

Five people were arrested after a 32-year-old man was shot, stabbed and beaten in Acworth, according to Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO says they spoke to the victim on May 26 at Piedmont Hospital. He told deputies that he had been held against his will and attacked. After the attack, he was allowed to leave. T

The victim was able to identify the alleged attackers and deputies went to a home on Wagon Wheel Drive and secured the scene. After the scene was processed and the incident further investigated, 5 people were arrested and booked into Bartow County Jail.

The 5 suspects are:

Jaleyne Elymar Vivas-Blanco, 20, of Acworth, charged with: Criminal attempt to commit murder, Aggravated assault, Aggravated Battery, Kidnapping, False imprisonment, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Tampering with evidence.

Jerry Scott Taylor, 42, of Acworth, charged with: Criminal attempt to commit murder, Aggravated assault, Aggravated Battery, Kidnapping, False imprisonment, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Tampering with evidence, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Austin Reed Sedlaczek, 24, of Acworth, charged with: Criminal attempt to commit murder, Aggravated assault, Aggravated Battery, Kidnapping, False imprisonment, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Tampering with evidence, Obstruction (misdemeanor).

Micheal Charles Wade, 33, of Acworth, charged with: Tampering with evidence (felony).

Stephanie Lynn Holbrook, 52, of Cartersville, charged with: Tampering with evidence (felony).

According to Sheriff Millsap, all parties knew each other and no further arrests are expected.

Although the victim was seriously injured, he is expected to survive.