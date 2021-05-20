5 displaced, dog rescued during Union City condo fire

Five people were displaced by a condo fire on Thursday in Union City

Five people were displaced in a fire at a Union City condo on May 20, 2021. (FOX 5)

.

It happened at the Shannon Villas condominiums located at 4701 Flat Shoals Road. Union City officials said the blaze started in one of the middle units and firefighters were able to contain it to that one unit.

Firefighters also said they had to rescue a dog from the fire.

Four adults and one child were displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Five people were displaced in a fire at a Union City condo on May 20, 2021. (FOX 5)

The blaze remains under investigation.

No one was injured.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.