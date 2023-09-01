5 Dept. of Juvenile Justice employees indicted for in-custody death of 16-year-old in 2022 in Dalton

article

On Aug. 28, a Whitfield County Grand Jury issued indictment warrants for several Department of Juvenile Justice employees in connection with the in-custody death of Alexis Sluder, a 16-year-old from Ellijay, who passed away while in the custody of the Dalton Youth Detention Center in Dalton.

The individuals facing charges are as follows:

Maveis Brooks, 35, of Calhoun – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children.

Russell Ballard, 62, of Chatsworth – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children.

Rebecka Phillips, 45, of Chatsworth – 2 counts of first-degree cruelty to children and 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children.

Monica Hedrick, 62, of Ringgold – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children.

David McKinney, 53, of Rome – 1 count of second-degree cruelty to children.

The indictment comes after a thorough investigation initiated by the Dalton Police Department, who requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to look into the circumstances surrounding Alexis Sluder's death. The incident occurred on Aug. 27, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. while Sluder was in the custody of the Dalton Youth Detention Center.

Local law enforcement agencies, including the Dalton Police Department and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, cooperated closely with the GBI during the investigation. The Whitfield County District Attorney's office will be responsible for prosecuting this case.