5 arrests made in College Park prostitution sting

Five people have been arrested in connection to an undercover prostitution sting conducted by the College Park Police Department in collaboration with the City of South Fulton Police Department.

The sting was conducted on Friday, March 31, in the areas of Old National Highway, Old National Parkway, and White City Road.

Police say in a span of only a few hours, 12 cases and 5 arrests were made on the following charges:

Arrest for Loitering for Illegal Sexual Purposes at 2451 Old National Parkway, listed as SureStay Hotel)

Arrest for Loitering, Marijuana Less than an Ounce, and Obstruction at 5134 Old National Parkway, listed as Sky View High School

Arrest for Loitering for Illegal Sexual Purposes, and Marijuana Less than an Ounce, at 5022 Old National Highway (Valero) (originated from 2471 Old National Parkway, listed as Travelodge

Two Individuals Arrested, for Possession of Controlled Substance (MDMA -Ecstasy and Cocaine), Drug-Related Objects and Loitering, along White City Road

"The Old National Hwy, Old National Pkwy, and White City Rd areas have been plagued with prostitution and illegal activity for years. The College Park Police Department is committed to changing this negative behavior and providing the businesses and residents in these areas a safe place to conduct business and live. This detail is the first of many to help accomplish this goal," said Police Chief Connie Rogers.