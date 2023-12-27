5 Alpharetta residents killed by head-on collision in Texas

article

Five residents of Alpharetta, including 2 children, were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday in Johnson County, Texas.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, 6 people in total were killed and 3 people were injured, including a man from Georgia, in the crash on US 67 in Texas, approximately 50 miles southwest of Dallas.

The sheriff's office says that the preliminary investigation indicates that a white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on US 67 when it entered the northbound lane in a no-passing area and struck a Honda Odyssey head on.

All of those killed were in the Odyssey. The Alpharetta residents included a 36-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, a 60-year-old female, a 10-year-old male and a 9-year-old male. The 28-year-old male driver from Irving, Texas, identified as Rushil Barri, was also killed.

The 7th person in the vehicle, a 26-year-old male from Georgia, was transported to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition.

The 17-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger, residents of Glen Rose, were also transported to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition.

Authorities in Texas are working with Georgia State Police to locate and notify next of kin. For that reason, no other names have been released at this time.