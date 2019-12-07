49th annual Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 Christmas party

The men and women of Atlanta's Fire Rescue Station 16 held their annual Christmas party to honor the residents of Vine City.

This event started 49 years ago by the first group of African Americans to integrate Station 16 back in 1970.

Organizers said the long-standing tradition of giving back to the community is a way to connect and improve relations outside of emergency-related incidents.

The fire chief said Station 16 teamed up with sponsors to donate more than 500 bicycles to children in need this year.