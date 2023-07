article

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is looking for 47-year-old Anthony Guy Smith.

Smith was reportedly last seen around 2 p.m. July 1 in the area of Mossy Creek Park.

Smith is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, contact Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812 or call 911.