43-year-old Columbus resident killed by Cobb County crash on July 12

A 43-year-old woman from Columbus was killed in a crash on July 12 in Cobb County, according to Cobb County police.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near State Route 120 (Dallas Highway) and Friendship Church Road.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Charlene Lott, 43, from Columbus, was driving a silver 2020 Honda Accord eastbound on State Route 120. A 48-year-old resident of Douglasville was driving a black 2021 Chevrolet Silverado westbound and was in the left turn lane for Friendship Church Road. A 61-year-old woman from Powder Springs, with a juvenile passenger, was driving a red 2023 Lexus ES in the same turn lane.

For reasons still unknown, Lott lost control of her vehicle, causing it to rotate counterclockwise into the westbound lane. The Chevrolet Silverado collided with the right side of the Honda. The impact caused the Honda to rotate clockwise and collide with the right front of the Lexus. The Chevrolet then rotated clockwise and rolled to an uncontrolled stop, partially resting on a raised concrete median.

The Douglasville resident sustained superficial injuries and was treated at the scene, while the Powder Springs resident was not injured. Lott was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987. The next of kin has been notified.