404 Day celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2024

As Atlanta prepares to celebrate its iconic 404 Day on April 4, a diverse range of events are scheduled across the city, promising something for everyone. Here's a rundown of the festivities:

404 Day Scholarship Gala

Date: April 4, 6 p.m.

Location: Monday Night Garage, Lee Street

Hosted by The 404 Fund and presented by Centennial Yards and the Atlanta Falcons, the gala aims to raise funds for The 404 Fund Scholarship, benefiting students across the metro Atlanta area.

404 Day in Piedmont Park

Date: April 4, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Location: Piedmont Park

Live music, food, local vendors, live art, and more.

VIP tickets available for exclusive access and a gift bag filled with 404 Day memorabilia.

Smith's Olde Bar 404 Day -- Live from SOBATL

Date: April 4

Location: Smith's Olde Bar on Piedmont Avenue

Featuring performances by Them in Uniform, The Frontrunners, and Orpheus & The Animals.

404 Day With Zay

Date: April 4, 8 p.m.

Location: 4U Studios, 1376 Chattahoochee Ave. NW

Music, food, and good vibes with guest DJs including Zaytoven, C3NTRUII, Dj Rootsqueen, Dj Aladdin, Dj KaliDean, and Dj Shawt.

Southern Feed Store

Date: April 4

Location: Southern Feed Store on Glenwood Avenue

Featuring performances by Cassie Gibson, Lena Gardenia and the Mood Swings, and Frogmorton.

Monday Night Garage 404 Day Block Party

Date: April 4, 2 p.m.

Location: Monday Night Garage on Lee Street SW

Special guests, DJs, vendors, food trucks, and more.

Westside Cultural Center

Date: April 4

Location: Westside Cultural Center

Celebrity DJs, surprise guests, and giveaways.

Our Bar ATL

Date: April 4

Location: Our Bar ATL

404 Day party with live DJs.

Tickets: $20 general admission.

Club Real Atlanta Live: 404 Day Edition

Date: April 4, 6 p.m. - midnight

Location: East Atlanta Treehouse on Flat Shoals Avenue

DJ Pretty Boy Tank playing Atlanta classics.

Plaza Theatre 404 Day

Date: April 4

Location: Plaza Theatre on Ponce de Leon

Featuring "WIFTA Fireside Chat" with influential women in Atlanta's film and entertainment industry.

The Basement

Located on Glenwood Avenue SE, The Basement is hosting a 404 Day celebration featuring live music and more.

404 Day Hike

Join the 404 Day Hike at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve on Cascade Road at 6:30 p.m.

The hike covers approximately 2 miles and is rated easy-moderate.

Cypress Street Pint + Plate

On West Peachtree Street, Cypress Street Pint + Plate is hosting a 404 Day Afterparty on April 5 from 4 to 11 p.m.

Enjoy $4.04 pints all day long and $10 lemon pepper wings.

404 Day 2024 Celebrity + Influence Softball Game

Don't miss the 404 Day 2024 Celebrity + Influencer Softball Game at noon on April 6 at Georgia Tech's Shirley Clements Mewborn Field on Fowler Street.

This family-friendly event will feature DJs, surprise guests, food trucks, giveaways, and more.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, please send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.