404 Day celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2024
ATLANTA - As Atlanta prepares to celebrate its iconic 404 Day on April 4, a diverse range of events are scheduled across the city, promising something for everyone. Here's a rundown of the festivities:
404 Day Scholarship Gala
- Date: April 4, 6 p.m.
- Location: Monday Night Garage, Lee Street
- Hosted by The 404 Fund and presented by Centennial Yards and the Atlanta Falcons, the gala aims to raise funds for The 404 Fund Scholarship, benefiting students across the metro Atlanta area.
- Event Link
404 Day in Piedmont Park
- Date: April 4, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Location: Piedmont Park
- Live music, food, local vendors, live art, and more.
- VIP tickets available for exclusive access and a gift bag filled with 404 Day memorabilia.
- Event Link
Smith's Olde Bar 404 Day -- Live from SOBATL
- Date: April 4
- Location: Smith's Olde Bar on Piedmont Avenue
- Featuring performances by Them in Uniform, The Frontrunners, and Orpheus & The Animals.
- Event Link
404 Day With Zay
- Date: April 4, 8 p.m.
- Location: 4U Studios, 1376 Chattahoochee Ave. NW
- Music, food, and good vibes with guest DJs including Zaytoven, C3NTRUII, Dj Rootsqueen, Dj Aladdin, Dj KaliDean, and Dj Shawt.
- Event Link
Southern Feed Store
- Date: April 4
- Location: Southern Feed Store on Glenwood Avenue
- Featuring performances by Cassie Gibson, Lena Gardenia and the Mood Swings, and Frogmorton.
- Event Link
Monday Night Garage 404 Day Block Party
- Date: April 4, 2 p.m.
- Location: Monday Night Garage on Lee Street SW
- Special guests, DJs, vendors, food trucks, and more.
- Event Link
Westside Cultural Center
- Date: April 4
- Location: Westside Cultural Center
- Celebrity DJs, surprise guests, and giveaways.
- Event Link
Our Bar ATL
- Date: April 4
- Location: Our Bar ATL
- 404 Day party with live DJs.
- Tickets: $20 general admission.
- Event Link
Club Real Atlanta Live: 404 Day Edition
- Date: April 4, 6 p.m. - midnight
- Location: East Atlanta Treehouse on Flat Shoals Avenue
- DJ Pretty Boy Tank playing Atlanta classics.
- Event Link
Plaza Theatre 404 Day
- Date: April 4
- Location: Plaza Theatre on Ponce de Leon
- Featuring "WIFTA Fireside Chat" with influential women in Atlanta's film and entertainment industry.
- Event Link
The Basement
- Located on Glenwood Avenue SE, The Basement is hosting a 404 Day celebration featuring live music and more.
- Event Link
404 Day Hike
- Join the 404 Day Hike at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve on Cascade Road at 6:30 p.m.
- The hike covers approximately 2 miles and is rated easy-moderate.
- Event Link
Cypress Street Pint + Plate
- On West Peachtree Street, Cypress Street Pint + Plate is hosting a 404 Day Afterparty on April 5 from 4 to 11 p.m.
- Enjoy $4.04 pints all day long and $10 lemon pepper wings.
- Event Link
404 Day 2024 Celebrity + Influence Softball Game
- Don't miss the 404 Day 2024 Celebrity + Influencer Softball Game at noon on April 6 at Georgia Tech's Shirley Clements Mewborn Field on Fowler Street.
- This family-friendly event will feature DJs, surprise guests, food trucks, giveaways, and more.
- Event Link
If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, please send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.