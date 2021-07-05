4-year-old born with kidney disease receives life-saving transplant from her father

The bond between parents and their children is undeniable. That bond became even stronger for a 4-year-old who desperately needed a kidney.

It turns out, her dad was the perfect match.

4-year-old Paisley Rae, and her dad Mitch Brown are best friends.

The two have shared many special moments together, but none quite as special as the life-saving kidney transplant Paisley got in May.

"Her daddy's kidney was perfect for her. It was amazing for all of us to see, not just our family, but her team just kept saying she's doing awesome," said Kaylee Brown, Paisley's mom.

Paisley is no stranger to hospitals either.

"She was basically born with end stage renal disease," said Brown, "We started her dialysis at three days old."

Paisley's family said her best chance of survival would ultimately be a kidney transplant, but they had to wait until she was big enough to get one.

"By the time she was big enough, we were testing and me and dad started testing first," said Brown, "Dad was her perfect match."

Paisley's second chance at life came from her dad, Mitch. On May 21, 2021, Paisley got her kidney. Her dad said it was his purpose to be his daughter's perfect life-saving match.

"It was overwhelming how happy and blessed we were that he was her match. Not every person is blessed with their family being a match or even a close friend or family member," said Brown.

Paisley's family said the timing couldn't be better either. Brown is expecting her second child this month. As for Paisley, she's enjoying life free of dialysis.

"She's so energetic, just scooting everywhere and playing everywhere. She's just wanting to do it all, so we're excited that energy is there," described Brown, "You don't realize what they're lacking until they get that normal what they deserve life."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.