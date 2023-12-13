4 people injured Tuesday night during domestic dispute in Stone Mountain

article

Four people were injured during a domestic dispute on Tuesday night in DeKalb County.

According to the police department, officers responded to a home on Wurtenburg Court in Stone Mountain around midnight in response to a call about a stabbing.

Police say the suspect became upset and attacked four other family members.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The suspected attacker was taken into custody and charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of aggravated battery.

DeKalb County police did not specify how the people were injured.