4 hurt in shooting near Alabama high school football game, police say

Four people were wounded in a shooting near a high school football game in Alabama, police said.

The shooting happened Friday night near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, police Chief Paul Prine told reporters.

A shooting near an Alabama high school football game left four people hurt and sent spectators and players scrambling for safety. (Credit: Jeff Martin via Storyful)

The shooting injured three males and one female, the chief said. Two of the people shot were juveniles. All four went to hospitals, and one was reported in critical condition.

RELATED: Shooting outside Alabama high school football game leaves 1 injured

No arrests were announced. Witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan, Prine said.

Advertisement

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting, news outlets reported.